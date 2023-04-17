DOE reminds parents of free summer school alternatives for keiki

The state Department of Education is reminding parents of the wide array of seasonal programs for students beyond traditional summer school.

"When it comes to summer learning, there's this mantra of it being like summer school," said Casey Agena, DOE summer learning coordinator.

"There's going to be some work to be done," she said. "But there's also like a breath of fun and enriching activities, where there's learning about STEM and project-based learning that schools offer."

The DOE is offering a transition course called The Kindergarten Summer Start Program, which is a free classroom experience for children with little or no preschool experience.

For more experienced students, the department is rolling out early college programs in partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi system for students in grades 9-12. Eligible students can earn college credits while satisfying graduation requirements for high school.

The DOE said they will also be offering specialized support for students with disabilities or those in need of bilingual services.

Agena told HPR that parents interested in any summer programs should check with their district area school for what will be offered.

"We're really seeing that each school site having a breadth of different activities, and it really gives you a chance for your child to have a completely different experience that they wouldn't have during the academic year."

Agena told HPR the summer programs are funded using ESSER funds, and parents do not have to pay for their child's participation for any DOE programs.

"Be an advocate for yourself and your child," said Agena.

Traditional summer school will continue to be offered for students to achieve the necessary credits for graduation.

More information about the DOE's summer programs can be found at hawaiipublicschools.org.