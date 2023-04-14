Public invited to tour local artwork inside legislative offices at the Capitol

The Legislature invites the public to the annual Art at the Capitol tour happening Friday night.

The free event allows people to wander the halls, which have been adorned with locally produced art. It also features live music, film and poetry from local curators.

This year’s theme is "Laulima," reflecting the many hands that shaped the event.

State Rep. Sonny Ganaden of Oʻahu is a co-director of this year's event. He said attendees can expect to see art that brings in conversations of protest — specifically about John A. Burns Freeway, or H-3, on Oʻahu.

Respected artists and University of Hawaiʻi professors Kapulani Landgraf and Mark Hamasaki will showcase their installation of the documented construction and protests with the H-3 from several decades ago.

"We kind of want to show people that this is a place for free expression, where you should be able to feel free to protest," Ganaden said. "The building was actually designed to do just that. When they designed this building they built it as the people’s house, and we want to remind people of that build trust back in government."

The event will also feature live performances by the Kamakawiwoʻole Osorio Band, Ballet Hawaiʻi and Honolulu Theatre for Youth. Attendees can participate in self-guided tours of the Hawaiʻi Capitol and sit in on live panels.

Parking for Art at the Capitol can be found across Hotel Street in the Aliʻi Place building. The event runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hawaiʻi Capitol building in Honolulu. Click here for more information.