Blangiardi appoints commissioners to protect Oʻahu's historic landmarks

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has announced his candidates for the Oʻahu Historic Preservation Commission. The commission’s purpose is to increase public awareness and assist the Department of Planning and Permitting to conserve Oʻahu's historical landmarks.

The city passed legislation to establish the Oʻahu Historic Preservation Commission in 1990, but it's never been put to use. More than 30 years later, commissioners are being appointed for the first time.

Councilmembers Esther Kiaʻāina and Tommy Waters wrote Bill 44 to reintroduce the commission's mission last year. Although the bill never received the mayor's signature, he designated the appointees one year later.

Blangiardi has selected nine individuals who specialize in topics from architecture to Hawaiian culture. He nominated Nanea Lo, Mahealani Cypher, Hailama V.K.K. Farden, Kai E. White, Richard Douglas Davis, Mehanaokala Hind, Thomas S. Dye, Glenn E. Mason and Kehaunani Abad.

“I have always maintained that the individuals we select to serve on the city’s boards and commissions are extensions of our leadership team, and we treat these appointments with the same sense of responsibility as we would in selecting members of our cabinet,” Blangiardi said.

Commissioners will be responsible for recommending historic properties for inclusion in registers of historic places, maintaining an inventory of historic resources, and assisting the Department of Planning and Permitting in developing standards and guidelines related to matters affecting historic places.

Administratively, the Oʻahu Historic Preservation Commission will be managed by the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting.

The appointees await confirmation by the Honolulu City Council.