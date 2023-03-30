US Army to host a 2-day public meeting on modifications to Honolulu Harbor

A specialized group within the U.S. Army wants community feedback on possible modifications to Honolulu Harbor.

The Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is hosting a public meeting Thursday and Friday to better understand how to improve ship navigation and reduce transportation costs at the harbor.

The engineering group will conduct a study to revamp the harbor in partnership with the state Department of Transportation.

The entire study is estimated to cost a minimum of $3 million, split between HDOT and USACE. It is expected to take a minimum of three years to complete.

One proposed alternative includes widening and deepening Honolulu Harbor channels and basins.

Additionally, engineers want to look into modifying Sand Island Bridge, also known as the Slattery Bridge, and opening the Kalihi channel.

The in-person meeting will take place at the Homer A Maxey International Trade Resource Center at 521 Ala Moana Blvd. at 5 p.m. on March 30 and 31.

The meeting will also be broadcasted virtually.

Comments can be submitted during a 30-day public comment period from April 1 to May 1.

USACE recommends comments via conventional mail should include: name, return mailing address, phone number, and reference “Honolulu Harbor Modification Feasibility Study Scoping."

Mail:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District

Civil and Public Works Branch (CEPOH-PPC)

230 Otake Street

Fort Shafter, HI 96858-5440

Email: HonoluluHarborMod@usace.army.mil

