Brand of enoki mushrooms recalled due to possible listeria

The state Department of Health is alerting residents to a voluntary recall of enoki mushrooms sold in Hawai‘i.

They are produced by Taiwan-based Changhua County Mushrooms and distributed by Jan Fruits.

They have the potential to be contaminated with listeria, but no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the mushrooms.

The enoki mushrooms are sold in a 7-ounce clear plastic package printed with the word “Premium” in green letters. Two QR scan codes and a UPC number are on the back side of the package. The package has no lot code or dates.

If symptoms occur, health officials said you should contact your health care provider.

