Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Brand of enoki mushrooms recalled due to possible listeria

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published February 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM HST
enoki-mushroom-02.jpg
Hawaiʻi Department of Health
/

The state Department of Health is alerting residents to a voluntary recall of enoki mushrooms sold in Hawai‘i.

They are produced by Taiwan-based Changhua County Mushrooms and distributed by Jan Fruits.

They have the potential to be contaminated with listeria, but no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the mushrooms.

The enoki mushrooms are sold in a 7-ounce clear plastic package printed with the word “Premium” in green letters. Two QR scan codes and a UPC number are on the back side of the package. The package has no lot code or dates.

If symptoms occur, health officials said you should contact your health care provider.

Read the latest here.

Tags
Local News foodDepartment of Health
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories