National Endowment for the Humanities announces grants for 2 Hawaiʻi projects

Two Hawaiʻi projects have been carefully selected to receive funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the nation's leading fund for cultural research and preservation.

The Trees, Trails, Culture and History of the Pālamanui Preserve project has been awarded almost $150,000. The University of Hawaiʻi directed project creates curriculum and community activities in the Pālamanui Dry Forest Preserve on Hawaiʻi Island.

Project directors Ruria Namba and Yuki Lyons will work on a three-year project to archive the natural and cultural heritage site.

For the second project, UH Mānoa English professor Danielle Seid will receive $60,000 for her research on Asian American women in television. Her book-length project titled "Beautiful Empire: The Asian/American Femme of the Televisual Age, 1950 to1995" will focus on Asian American women screened in commercial television.

The National Endowment for the Humanities will distribute $28.1M total in grants for 204 humanities projects across the U.S. this year.

"From Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Hilo, Hawai‘i, NEH funding reaches thousands of towns and communities, supporting local organizations, fostering creative projects, and providing access to high-quality humanities for all Americans," said NEH chair Shelly C. Lowe in a press release on Tuesday.