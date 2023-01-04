Signs to receive Hawaiian diacritics on Oʻahu's Leeward coast announced
Driving along the Leeward coast of Oʻahu, signs line the roads, guiding tourists and locals alike to their destination.
Now, under a new policy that was announced early March 2022, the state's Department of Transportation will add Hawaiian diacritical markings to road signs. This will include adding the kahakō and ‘okina to about 16 signs on Oʻahu over the next couple months.
The DOT announced the spellings and locations receiving the change last Thursday. They include:
- Piliokahe Ave
- Heleakalā Ave
- Lualualei Naval Rd
- Helelua St
- Mōhihi St.
- Princess Kahanu Ave
- Hakimo Rd
- Ka‘ukama St
- Ma‘ipalaoa Rd
- Kaukamana St
- Mā‘ili‘ili Rd
- Leihōkū St
- Pūhano St
- Lualualei Homestead Rd
- Ala ‘Ākau St
- Mākaha Valley Rd
The state is currently accepting public feedback on spelling changes.
To comment on a change, the public can email: DOTPAO@hawaii.gov or call HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.
All comments must be made by Friday, January 24, 2023.