Signs to receive Hawaiian diacritics on Oʻahu's Leeward coast announced

Driving along the Leeward coast of Oʻahu, signs line the roads, guiding tourists and locals alike to their destination.

Now, under a new policy that was announced early March 2022, the state's Department of Transportation will add Hawaiian diacritical markings to road signs. This will include adding the kahakō and ‘okina to about 16 signs on Oʻahu over the next couple months.

The DOT announced the spellings and locations receiving the change last Thursday. They include:



Piliokahe Ave

Heleakalā Ave

Lualualei Naval Rd

Helelua St

Mōhihi St.

Princess Kahanu Ave

Hakimo Rd

Ka‘ukama St

Ma‘ipalaoa Rd

Kaukamana St

Mā‘ili‘ili Rd

Leihōkū St

Pūhano St

Lualualei Homestead Rd

Ala ‘Ākau St

Mākaha Valley Rd

The state is currently accepting public feedback on spelling changes.

To comment on a change, the public can email: DOTPAO@hawaii.gov or call HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.

All comments must be made by Friday, January 24, 2023.