Jiro Sumada returns to Honolulu's planning department as deputy director

Mayor Rick Blangiardi named Jiro Sumada as deputy director of Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting.

Sumada previously held the position between 2010 and 2013. For a brief time, he also served as the department's acting director.

He has previously held positions at the state Department of Transportation, and Hawaiʻi County's Department of Public Works.

"I am excited to bring Jiro on board to help drive and oversee the execution of many of the changes we're making in the department," Sumada said.

Sumada replaces Dawn Takeuchi Apuna, who was named as the department's director designate last week. Apuna was promoted to the position earlier this year after Dean Uchida resigned, along with the department's chief innovation strategist.

"Jiro brings a wealth of knowledge back to the DPP and is committed to supporting Dawn in moving DPP in a positive direction," said Blangiardi. "With Dawn's leadership and Jiro's experience, I know they will be able to make the critical changes needed so we can better serve the public."