Over $300M refunded to Hawaiʻi taxpayers

The state has finished distributing all tax refunds to residents who filed their 2021 tax returns on time.

Gov. David Ige announced 606,674 refunds have been issued to Hawaiʻi taxpayers, totaling $307.9 million.

"I thank the legislature for advancing my proposal to provide these refunds with the passage of Act 115 this year. I am proud to be leaving the state with a record surplus and refunds for every taxpayer," said Ige.

Taxpayers received either $100 or $300 for each household member, depending on the taxpayers’ income, filing status and qualified exemptions.

Over 4,000 refunds were intercepted by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and other external agencies due to outstanding debts, such as child support payments. Those taxpayers must work directly with the IRS or an external agency to address any questions.

Over 2,000 refunds sent by mail were returned to the U.S. Postal Service due to incorrect addresses. Taxpayers who changed their address from the time they filed their taxes should send an email to tax.refunds@hawaii.gov .

Taxpayers who have not yet filed their 2021 Hawaiʻi individual income tax return must do so by the end of the year to receive the Act 115 refund.