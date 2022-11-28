Asia Minute: Familiar political figure takes leadership role in politically turbulent Malaysia

Anwar Ibrahim has been a high-profile political figure in Malaysia for decades —from a powerful cabinet minister to a prison inmate to an opposition leader. Now he’s Prime Minister.

Thirty years ago, he was Finance Minister —rising to Deputy Prime Minister under long-time ruler Mahathir Mohammed.

But the two had a falling out and Anwar’s political career took a sharp fall.

He wound up in prison for several years on disputed charges of corruption and sodomy. Convictions were later partially overturned.

Amnesty International called him a “prisoner of conscience” and a victim of “political manipulation.”

Anwar became a leader in Malaysia’s opposition and was jailed again in 2015 on a conviction Human Rights Watch called “politically motivated.”

He was eventually pardoned and again became leader of the opposition.

More than a week ago, national elections in Malaysia produced no party with a majority in parliament.

Today, the 75-year-old Anwar is Prime Minister, putting together what he’s calling a “unity cabinet.”

He’s promising political reform and what he calls “a Malaysia for all Malaysians.”

Unity seems a challenging goal as the parliament remains split among various parties.

Anwar says his top priority is not political, but economic, which will “addressing the cost of living.”