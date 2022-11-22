Conservation hike along Ka Iwi coast in Hawaiʻi Kai returns

A conservation hike along the Ka Iwi coast in Hawaiʻi Kai returns this year. It was canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic.

The guided hikes seek to educate people about the area’s natural and cultural resources. The nonprofit Livable Hawaiʻi Kai Hui led a community effort to purchase lands near the Ka Iwi coast in 2017 to protect and preserve them.

Elizabeth Reilly, the group’s founder and president, said she hopes the “Ka Iwi Explorations” hikes inspire people to come back and help take care of these lands.

“It’s an opportunity for community to celebrate that contiguous landscape, which took 50 years to protect,” she said. “And so we have this opportunity now to do the important studies and protection measures and then share it back with the community so that it’s cared for in the proper way, public and private jointly together. We can’t just rely on the state or the city. As a stakeholder representing community, we now have a seat at the table.”

Reilly said their goal is to open up the lands more often to the public next year so that they can help with removing invasive species, planting native plants and other trail work.

Hikes will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. They’re free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Reilly said spots typically fill up quickly.

For more information, click here.