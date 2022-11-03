Big Island dog owner cited for Hawaiian monk seal harassment

A man who recently moved to Hawaiʻi from the continental U.S. has been cited for monk seal harassment. His unleashed dog approached an endangered monk seal resting at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park on the Big Island on Oct. 10.

Video footage shows the dog getting up close to the seal and barking at it.

DLNR/NPS/NOAA /

He was cited for harassing an endangered and threatened species under state law, and allowing a dog to stray unleashed under Hawai‘i County Code. National Park Service law enforcement cited him for failing to restrain the dog and disturbing wildlife.

The dog owner will pay fines to the National Park Service of $80 and $130, respectively, for misdemeanor charges. For the state and county charges, he is expected to appear in court in January.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement also cited him for violating the federal Endangered Species Act.

His name has not been revealed due to past violators receiving death threats.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources warned dog owners that monk seals can easily harm or kill an animal that approaches it.

Endangered Hawaiian monk seals are protected by state and federal laws.

Anyone who spots wildlife harassment is asked to report it to the 24-hour DOCARE hotline at 643-DLNR or via the free DLNRTip app.