Observation deck at Kīlauea summit reopens 7 years after eruption damage

Visitors to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park have been welcomed back to an observation deck that provides panoramic views of the caldera at Kīlauea volcano’s summit.

The Uēkahuna observation deck was closed in May 2018 after an eruption damaged research and visitor facilities. Uēkahuna, a sacred place to Native Hawaiians, was the name given to the tallest point on Kīlauea, on the northwestern side of the crater.

Janice Wei / National Park Service The cracked walkway to the viewing platform outside of the former Jaggar Museum with Halemaʻumaʻu Crater in the background. (Jan. 26, 2024)

The park’s historic Jaggar Museum and two buildings used by the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory were deemed completely unsound due to the damage. Demolition began in April 2024 and is now complete.

Although the buildings are gone, the observation deck and stone walls have been repaired.

Jagger Museum will not be rebuilt, but a new HVO field station is under construction near the ballfield by Kilauea Military Camp, further away from the edge of the caldera.

Janice Wei / National Park Service Looking across the repaired Uēkahuna observation deck to the Jaggar Museum footprint and benches. (May 23, 2025)

In addition, a new trail was built along the rim of the caldera connecting the observation deck to the Crater Rim Trail, and several new benches have been added.

The restrooms at Uēkahuna are projected to reopen later this summer once the new water tank is complete and passes inspection.

“We are delighted to welcome everyone back to Uēkahuna,” said Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “We deeply appreciate how understanding the community and park visitors have been during the construction process, and mahalo those who provided feedback on the options.”

The Kīlauea Visitor Center near the park's entrance is slated to reopen after renovations by summer 2026.

For safety, visitors should stay behind stone walls and barriers when visiting Uēkahuna and the rest of the park. To learn more about renovation work and construction at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, click here.