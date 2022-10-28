Donate
Expect more noise, traffic on Oʻahu during large-scale military exercise

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published October 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM HST
25th Combat Aviation Brigade supports JPMRC 22-01
Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin/DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Burea
/
Digital
[FILE] A CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew, assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, monitors flight operations overlooking Honolulu while in support of exercise Joint Pacific Multi-Readiness Center 22-01 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, Oct. 17, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin)

North Shore and Central Oʻahu residents may hear more noise overhead and experience more traffic starting Friday.

The Army is conducting a large-scale training exercise called the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center. The event runs until Nov. 13. Local residents and motorists should expect military vehicle and aircraft traffic.

Should individuals hear noise, there is no immediate danger.

There will be increased aircraft activity this weekend around Wheeler Army Airfield in Wahiawā.

To minimize traffic issues, military convoys of 6 vehicles or more are expected to travel between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HPR News Staff
