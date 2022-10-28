Expect more noise, traffic on Oʻahu during large-scale military exercise

North Shore and Central Oʻahu residents may hear more noise overhead and experience more traffic starting Friday.

The Army is conducting a large-scale training exercise called the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center. The event runs until Nov. 13. Local residents and motorists should expect military vehicle and aircraft traffic.

Should individuals hear noise, there is no immediate danger.

There will be increased aircraft activity this weekend around Wheeler Army Airfield in Wahiawā.

To minimize traffic issues, military convoys of 6 vehicles or more are expected to travel between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.