Maui expects to save millions in energy costs with new 20-year program

The County of Maui and Johnson Controls are starting a 20-year program to reduce use of energy, water and fuel.

It's estimated the plan will save the county $73 million over the next two decades.

“This is a fiscally responsible project that saves taxpayer dollars, creates local jobs, reduces our carbon footprint, and, importantly, frees up clean water that we can use for affordable housing,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a statement Friday. “Reducing dependence on fossil fuels means we are taking money out of an oil tanker and keeping it right here, investing in jobs for our residents.”

The project will include facility upgrades at more than 140 Maui County-owned buildings. This will be done by outfitting the facilities with energy-efficient lights, transformers and plumbing fixtures.

Hannah Shipman, with the county's Climate Change, Resiliency & Sustainability Office, said the plan is in line with the county's clean energy and climate-action goals.

"This contract will create new green jobs for local residents and will reduce our generation of local greenhouse gas emissions significantly," Shipman said during a Friday press conference. "We will also see substantial savings on portable water which is crucial during these times of longer and more severe drought."

County officials say Phase 1 of the project will cost $29 million and bring in about 40 new jobs.

“I’m excited to see our Wailuku office filled up with engineers, project managers and technicians who want to make a positive impact for the County of Maui,” Ron Young, Area Operations Manager of Johnson Controls, said.

