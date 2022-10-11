Here's how to track your ballot for the upcoming election

Election officials want voters to know they can receive alerts to track their ballot leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8.

This is the second election year the free ballot tracking service is being used in the state. Voters can be notified by text, email or voice alerts.

"We understand the hesitancy about sending things through the mail, and where it is in the process. If you sign up, they’ll tell you where everything is — if your ballot has been received and accepted for counting," said Scott Nago, the state’s chief election officer.

"Ballots will be mailed out shortly, so if you sign up for tracking alerts right now, it will tell you when your ballot’s mailed to you, as well as after you voted and returned it — it’ll tell you where your ballot is in the process," Nago told HPR.

Nago says voters will also be alerted if there is an issue with their signature on their return ballot envelope.

The state Office of Elections will begin mailing ballots to voters next week.

Sign up to track your ballot at hawaii.ballottrax.net.