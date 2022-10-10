Starting Monday, Oct. 10, Oʻahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits as part of a two-year pilot program.

City and County of Honolulu officials hope it will provide an economic boost to restaurants.

“Restaurants face the challenge of rising costs and welcome new ways to increase revenue and give diners a wonderful experience,” said Ave Kwok, incoming chair of the Hawaiʻi Restaurant Association, in a statement.

Applications are available online. The application fee is $50 and approved permits will be valid for six months.