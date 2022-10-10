Donate
Oʻahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published October 10, 2022 at 2:24 PM HST
restaurant dining pandemic coronavirus AP
Keith Srakocic/AP
/
AP
In this Jan. 17, 2021, file photo, a passerby wearing a protective mask is reflected in the window of an empty restaurant.

Starting Monday, Oct. 10, Oʻahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits as part of a two-year pilot program.

City and County of Honolulu officials hope it will provide an economic boost to restaurants.

“Restaurants face the challenge of rising costs and welcome new ways to increase revenue and give diners a wonderful experience,” said Ave Kwok, incoming chair of the Hawaiʻi Restaurant Association, in a statement.

Applications are available online. The application fee is $50 and approved permits will be valid for six months.

