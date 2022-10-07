Oʻahu parks to receive energy-efficient facility upgrades

Nearly 50 public parks on Oʻahu will receive energy-efficient facility upgrades.

The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation is partnering with engineering consulting company NORESCO to improve park amenities over the next 20 years.

Department Deputy Director Kēhaulani Puʻu said the partnership will streamline maintenance projects.

"Right now, a lot of our maintenance projects become so large and significant that they actually become capital improvement projects," said Puʻu. "This project with NORESCO is going to help us check off some of those maintenance projects and will free up our time and resources."

The department estimates the parks’ energy improvements will help save $97 million in taxes over the next 20 years.

Park improvements include:

