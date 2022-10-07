Oʻahu parks to receive energy-efficient facility upgrades
Nearly 50 public parks on Oʻahu will receive energy-efficient facility upgrades.
The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation is partnering with engineering consulting company NORESCO to improve park amenities over the next 20 years.
Department Deputy Director Kēhaulani Puʻu said the partnership will streamline maintenance projects.
"Right now, a lot of our maintenance projects become so large and significant that they actually become capital improvement projects," said Puʻu. "This project with NORESCO is going to help us check off some of those maintenance projects and will free up our time and resources."
The department estimates the parks’ energy improvements will help save $97 million in taxes over the next 20 years.
Park improvements include:
- 49 parks switching to interior & exterior LED lights
- 23 parks retrofitting or replacing plumbing fixtures
- 16 parks receiving weather-based irrigation controls
- 14 pools installing new pool pumps and on-site chlorine generation systems
- 10 parks improving their electrical transformers
- 9 parks upgrading to LED field lighting
- 2 beach parks eliminating major water leaks through extensive piping replacement