Packages that prompted Pearl Harbor gate closure deemed safe

A man was taken into custody and a gate to Pearl Harbor was closed Monday after three suspicious packages were found in the area, officials for the U.S. military base said.

The packages were deemed safe after explosive ordnance disposal personnel examined them, according to a news release from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Borchers Gate at the base was closed and cordoned off at about 5:20 p.m. and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service took a male suspect into custody at about 6 p.m., and turned him over to Honolulu police, the statement said.

All gates to the base resumed normal operations, the statement said.

Spokespeople for the base and Honolulu police didn't immediately return a message Tuesday asking if the suspect was still in custody.

There was also a suspicious bag incident at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Monday, which led to the closing of part of several baggage claim areas and a couple of gates.