COVID-19 food benefits extends through November

COVID-19 emergency payments for food assistance will be extended through the middle of November.

Governor David Ige has signed an emergency proclamation that lengthens the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s (SNAP) disaster emergency relief period.

More than 150,000 Hawaiʻi residents received SNAP benefits in August — worth more than $17 million.

Hawaiʻi residents who wish to receive SNAP benefits must renew their application annually on the state Department of Human Services website.