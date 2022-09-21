Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

COVID-19 food benefits extends through November

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published September 21, 2022 at 8:29 AM HST
grocery_store_groceries_food_shopping.jpg
igorovsyannykov from Pixabay
/

COVID-19 emergency payments for food assistance will be extended through the middle of November.

Governor David Ige has signed an emergency proclamation that lengthens the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s (SNAP) disaster emergency relief period.

More than 150,000 Hawaiʻi residents received SNAP benefits in August — worth more than $17 million.

Hawaiʻi residents who wish to receive SNAP benefits must renew their application annually on the state Department of Human Services website.

Tags
Local News SNAPDavid Ige
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
Related Stories