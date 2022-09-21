10 red-light safety cameras will be installed at Honolulu intersections

Traffic light cameras will be installed at 10 intersections in Honolulu. The selected 14 possible intersections have a history of crashes related to running red lights.

The sensor in the roadway will communicate with the lights. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate. The system is not designed to catch an image of the driver due to privacy concerns.

The collected information will be sent to the Honolulu Police Department. If the officer is satisfied that the burden is met, then the registered owner of the vehicle will be issued a citation.

The first two red-light cameras are currently being installed on Vineyard Boulevard at Palama and Liliha streets.

All 10 cameras are expected to be installed by early February.

There will be a 30-day grace period once the camera is installed. Vehicle owners who run a red light will not receive a citation but a warning during the grace period.