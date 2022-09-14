Hawaiʻi Small Business Fair returns in person

The Hawaiʻi Small Business Fair is returning in person this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

The event will host more than 50 workshops covering online marketing, financial planning and staffing plans for small businesses.

There will also be representatives from nonprofit lenders and banks — backed by the Small Business Administration.

Kym Sparlin, deputy director of Honolulu Office of Economic Revitalization, says the fair will help participants adapt to the changing economic landscape.

"We saw through the pandemic that businesses needed to be nimble and adapt their business models so that they could be productive and profitable in different venues. So we’re excited that online marketing, social media, e-commerce are a big part of our agenda so that we can take our small businesses beyond our shores," she told HPR.

"We will also have workshops around commercial leasing, exporting, business registration, and how to avoid red flags on a loan application," Sparlin added.

The fair is Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Leeward Community College.

More information can be found on Eventbrite.