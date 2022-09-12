UH Mānoa awarded $700K for students with learning differences

The Oak Foundation has donated $700,000 to UH Mānoa College of Education Center on Disability Studies.

The funds will go towards improving online learning accessibility. The changes include accommodations for students with language and cultural barriers and learning disabilities.

The funds will also be used to educate faculty, staff and administrators on legal mandates and policies for accommodating such students.

The project will focus on students with learning differences from underrepresented communities — including Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

“By giving faculty the skills they need to teach and support these students who have been particularly affected by the challenges of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are able to respond to each student’s unique talents and potential," said Bethiel Girma Holton, Oak Foundation’s learning differences program officer.