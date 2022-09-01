State to begin issuing $300 tax refunds

Residents may soon receive tax refunds up to $300 from the state.

The state Department of Taxation will begin issuing refunds in the first week of September.

Gov. David Ige approved the tax refunds earlier this year based on higher-than-expected revenue projections.

Refunds are based on adjusted gross incomes from 2021. Single filers who make less than $100,000 will receive $300 refunds. Those who make over $100,000 will receive $100.

Couples earning less than $200,000 annually will receive $300 per person.

And there's still time to file. Resident taxpayers who complete an individual tax return before the end of this year can qualify for the refund.

Refunds are not eligible for those who have not lived in the state for at least nine months; dependents; and those who were convicted of a felony and convicted in 2021.

Refunds will be disbursed either electronically through direct deposit or a paper check.