Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Local researcher gets nearly $3M to help prevent vaping among rural youth

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM HST
vaping_AP.jpg
Tony Dejak/AP
/

A University of Hawaiʻi researcher is getting nearly $3 million to develop a new program preventing rural youth from vaping.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 18% of middle school students in the state use e-cigarettes.

Of those students, 30% are of Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander ancestry.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse awarded the grant to UH Cancer Center researcher Scott Okamoto. He’ll be in charge of developing and evaluating a school-based, culturally grounded vaping prevention program for rural youth.

“To our knowledge, this is the first study to develop and test an e-cigarette prevention intervention tailored to rural Hawaiian youth," Okamoto said in a statement.

The project will build upon the Hoʻouna Pono program, a drug prevention curriculum designed for rural Hawaiian adolescents.

UH estimates more than 500 students will be a part of this project over the next five years.

Tags

Local News VapingUniversity of Hawai‘iHealth Care
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories