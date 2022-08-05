UH West Oʻahu opens doors to new nursing students

University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu students can get nursing degrees without transferring to another campus beginning this fall.

The UH West Oʻahu Pre-Nursing Pathway is a nine-semester program.

The first three semesters cover foundational science courses at the Kapolei campus.

Students will transfer their credits to UH Mānoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing for the final six semesters — but continue taking classes at West Oʻahu.

Students who complete the program will earn a BS degree in nursing.

"It is a culturally relevant and ʻāina-based program that opens our doors to all of our UH West Oʻahu community members who want to be part of this very honorable profession of nursing," said UH West Oʻahu Chancellor Maenette Benham.

The program was created to address the nursing shortage in the Leeward community.

"Many of our community members really want to take their learning, their courses on the west side and return and work in communities that they’re from," said Benham.

Late applications for the UH West Oʻahu Pre-Nursing Pathway are still being accepted for the fall 2022 semester on a case-by-case basis.