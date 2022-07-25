Donate
Josh Green, Duke Aiona are front-runners for governor. Tight race for lieutenant governor

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM HST
duke aiona and josh green.jpg
Courtesy
/
Josh Green and Duke Aiona

The latest political poll shows the tightest statewide race remains the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s survey of more than 300 registered Democrats shows the top three candidates are within 3 percentage points of each other. That’s less than the poll’s margin of error.

Sylvia Luke, Keith Amemiya and Ikaika Anderson each has support from another 20% of respondents — 38% remain undecided.

In the governor’s race, Josh Green remains the front-runner in the Democratic primary with support of 55% of those surveyed. Vicky Cayetano is at 19% and Kai Kahele is at 16% — 10% are undecided. The margin of error is 5.6%.

Hawaii Voter Guide generic graphic election 2022 midterm election - Sophia McCullough
Local News
Here's what to know about the 2022 election in Hawaiʻi

On the Republican side, Duke Aiona got 48% of the support, BJ Penn got 26% and Heidi Tsuneyoshi got 9%. But the margin of error in the survey of 133 Republicans was higher — nearly 9 percentage points.

Overall, more than 800 registered voters were interviewed. The survey was taken from July 12 to 17 by a Washington D.C. polling firm.

The Democratic and Republican party primary elections will be held Aug. 13.

