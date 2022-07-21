Oʻahu homeowners have 2 more months to apply for a property tax exemption

Oʻahu homeowners have two more months to apply for a property tax exemption for fiscal year 2023.

Taxpayers must own and occupy the property as their primary residence.

Homeowners under 65 years of age can deduct $100,000 from the property value and pay taxes on the remaining balance. Those who are 65 and older can deduct $140,000 dollars — but you must be 65 on or before June 30 to be eligible.

Other exemption or tax relief programs include those with Hansen’s Disease, totally disabled veterans, and property owners who are deaf, blind, or totally disabled.

The deadline is Sept. 30. Applications for the City and County of Honolulu programs can be found at realpropertyhonolulu.com.