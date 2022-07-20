Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Honolulu primary ballots mailed out, drop boxes open Thursday

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 20, 2022 at 1:40 PM HST
official ballot drop box honolulu elections division
Honolulu Elections Division
/
Facebook
FILE - A worker in Honolulu sets up an official ballot drop box for the 2020 general election.

The Honolulu Elections Division began mailing out primary ballots throughout Oʻahu on Wednesday.

More than 470,000 ballots will be mailed out through Thursday, and they should be received by Oʻahu voters early next week.

As of Tuesday, the Honolulu Elections Division reported about 561,011 registered voters. The division only sends out ballots to those with active records.

Registered voters can track their ballots with BallotTrax. This can alert you to when your ballot is received and if there are any issues with the signature.

The Aug. 13 election is a single-party primary. Voters should only select candidates within their voting party. Non-partisan council races are an exception.

Hawaii Voter Guide generic graphic election 2022 midterm election - Sophia McCullough
Local News
Here's what to know about the 2022 election in Hawaiʻi

In-person voting can be done Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kāneʻohe District Park meeting room from Aug. 1 through 5, and then at the George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park ceramics room from Aug. 8 through 12.

Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale will open on Aug. 1 for voting, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Aug. 13. In-person voting on election day at these two locations will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Centers will be closed on Sundays.

Voter drop boxes will open on Thursday, with locations at many district and community parks. A full list of where – and how – to vote can be found at honolulu.gov/elections.

Tags

Local News Election
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Content