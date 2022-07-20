Honolulu primary ballots mailed out, drop boxes open Thursday

The Honolulu Elections Division began mailing out primary ballots throughout Oʻahu on Wednesday.

More than 470,000 ballots will be mailed out through Thursday, and they should be received by Oʻahu voters early next week.

As of Tuesday, the Honolulu Elections Division reported about 561,011 registered voters. The division only sends out ballots to those with active records.

Registered voters can track their ballots with BallotTrax. This can alert you to when your ballot is received and if there are any issues with the signature.

The Aug. 13 election is a single-party primary. Voters should only select candidates within their voting party. Non-partisan council races are an exception.

In-person voting can be done Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kāneʻohe District Park meeting room from Aug. 1 through 5, and then at the George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park ceramics room from Aug. 8 through 12.

Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale will open on Aug. 1 for voting, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Aug. 13. In-person voting on election day at these two locations will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Centers will be closed on Sundays.

Voter drop boxes will open on Thursday, with locations at many district and community parks. A full list of where – and how – to vote can be found at honolulu.gov/elections.