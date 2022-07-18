Moped, Bicycle and Business License Office moves to Kalihi

The City and County of Honolulu’s Moped, Bicycle and Business License Office will move from Kapahulu to Kalihi starting July 18.

The new spot is located at the Kapālama Driver Licensing Center at 925 Dillingham Blvd at windows 16 and 17.

The city decided to relocate after noticing the demand for the three services exceeded the Kapahulu office’s capacity. The office trailer is operating under the H-1 freeway at 1112 Kapahulu Ave.

More than 30,000 transactions were made for moped, bicycle and business licenses in the past year.

Appointments will not be required.

Moped and bicycle registrations will be issued over the counter unless it is a dealer drop-off. Business licenses will be mailed to the applicant.

The Kapālama Driver Licensing Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.