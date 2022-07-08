Koko Crater hiking trail to close temporarily

The popular hiking trail officially known as Koko Crater Tramway in Hawaii Kai will be closed for four days next week due to road repaving.

The City and County of Honolulu is scheduled to repave Koko Head Park Road from Tuesday, July 12 through Friday, July 15.

The repaving will not affect the public parking lot, but the trailhead to the Koko Crater Tramway stairs will be closed because hikers must cross the road to get there.

“We really appreciate the public’s cooperation with the brief closure of this popular trail,” Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura H. Thielen said in a statement. “The more the repaving crew can focus on their work, without disruption from wayward hikers, the quicker we can reopen the tramway. So please help spread the word about avoiding the trail for these four days.”