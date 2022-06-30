Oʻahu teacher pleads not guilty to distributing child porn

HONOLULU — An Oʻahu public school teacher pleaded not guilty Thursday to distributing child pornography, which prosecutors say included videos of him having sex with a 13-year-old student.

Alden Bunag participated in his arraignment by phone from the Honolulu Federal Detention Center, where he is being held. FBI agents arrested Bunag earlier this month.

Assistant Federal Defender Jacquelyn Esser entered the not guilty plea on behalf of Bunag.

According to a criminal complaint, Bunag, 33 worked as a substitute teacher at multiple schools and sent videos of himself having sex with a boy during school lunch breaks to a teacher in Philadelphia.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Bunag has taught at Pearl City High School and ʻIlima Intermediate School.

He distributed child pornography between November 2019 and October 2021, prosecutors said.

According to the complaint, FBI agents said Bunag told them he had sex multiple times with a then-13-year-old boy who was his student and sent a video recording to the Philadelphia teacher and others.

Bunag's trial is scheduled for August.

Prosecutors ask that any other possible victims contact the FBI in Honolulu at (808) 673-2705 or BunagInvestigation@fbi.gov.