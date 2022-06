Crews have repaired the Kukuiula Bridge at Mile Marker 39.5 on Hana Highway after stormwater runoff damaged it earlier this month.

The Maui Department of Public Works Highways Division said the bridge reopened at noon Monday and is now safe for motorists to cross.

In-house bridge repairs took about 19 days, the county said. The original estimate for the bridge closure was at least two months if completed by an outside contractor.