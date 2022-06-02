Donate
Local News

Kukuiula Bridge closed on Maui's Hana Highway

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 2, 2022 at 1:54 PM HST
Hana bridge damage.jpg
Office of Mayor Michael Victorino/County of Maui
/
Stormwater runoff has damaged the foundation of an abutment holding up the Hana side of the Kukuiula Bridge at Mile Marker 39.5 on Hana Highway, rendering the bridge unsafe for vehicle traffic, the Maui County Department of Public Works reported.

The bridge has been closed, and road closure signs have been posted in Hana, Ulupalakua and at Kukuiula Bridge.

Bridge repairs are expected to take at least two months.

There is no through traffic from Hana to Kula. Motorists traveling to Hana should plan to return via Keʻanae, Haʻikū and Pāʻia, the county said.

hana highway Kukuiula Bridge location
Google Maps
/
