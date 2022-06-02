Kukuiula Bridge closed on Maui's Hana Highway

Stormwater runoff has damaged the foundation of an abutment holding up the Hana side of the Kukuiula Bridge at Mile Marker 39.5 on Hana Highway, rendering the bridge unsafe for vehicle traffic, the Maui County Department of Public Works reported.

The bridge has been closed, and road closure signs have been posted in Hana, Ulupalakua and at Kukuiula Bridge.

Bridge repairs are expected to take at least two months.

There is no through traffic from Hana to Kula. Motorists traveling to Hana should plan to return via Keʻanae, Haʻikū and Pāʻia, the county said.