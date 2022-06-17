Gov. David Ige signs 3 bills supporting LGBTQ community

HONOLULU — Gov. David Ige on Thursday signed three bills supporting Hawaiʻi's LGBTQ community.

The legislation "will help us identify and address social and community issues more effectively and ensure that we can work to prevent discrimination in many areas of our society,” Ige said at a signing ceremony.

HB2405 prohibits health insurers from excluding medically necessary gender affirming treatments from coverage. It also requires insurers to provide clear information about their coverage of gender transition services.

“This bill is key to protecting people from discrimination in accessing gender affirming treatment,” Ige said.

SB2136 prohibits people from being excluded from juries because of their gender identity or expression.

“Our Constitution requires a jury of peers, and we believe that everyone in our community should be a participant in our system,” Ige said.

SB2670 establishes a state commission on the status of LGBTQ people in Hawaiʻi. The governor said the commission will play a critical role in coordinating programs and creating public awareness on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

The bill signings coincide with Pride Month, which is observed every June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City. In the aftermath of Stonewall, the LGBTQ community coalesced, organized and became more visible.