Former Honolulu police officer arrested, charged with child sex crimes

A former Honolulu Police Department officer has been arrested on charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, child sex trafficking and cyberstalking.

Mason Jordan, 31, was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday, following a grand jury indictment.

The alleged incidents took place between July 2016 and January 2020, according to the indictment, which means this would have occurred during Jordan’s time on the HPD force.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Jordan allegedly took explicit photos of a child and used a hidden camera to record them. He’s said to have then used those images to impersonate the minor to recruit other children for underage prostitution. He allegedly met with some children for commercial sex.

Jordan, in connection to his HPD work, also allegedly extorted an adult woman using underaged photos he obtained of her previously, the DOJ said.

“Sexual predators who prey on the most vulnerable members of our society will be identified, investigated, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill said in a release. “The fact that Jordan was an active duty police officer - sworn to protect the public - makes this case particularly appalling. This arrest demonstrates the importance of the FBI’s commitment to work closely with our partners to investigate cases such as this with a sense of urgency to protect our keiki."

The joint investigation included Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Honolulu Police Department.

According to the May 26 indictment, the grand jury charged Jordan on eight counts, including three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of sex trafficking of a child, two counts of coercion and enticement and one count of cyberstalking.

Jordan, who was hired in 2013, resigned in 2021 after he was accused of giving alcohol to a minor. He could face at least 15 years in prison. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.