FBI warns of donation scams related to the crisis in Ukraine

The FBI is warning residents of a scam seeking donations related to the crisis in Ukraine.

According to a release, scammers pose as Ukrainian entities needing humanitarian aid, developing fundraising efforts, and asking for money or cryptocurrency donations.

Although the Ukrainian government and other private organizations do have official donation mechanisms, the FBI is urging the public to be cautious of solicitations and verify information.

Federal officials also suggest researching charities online or seeing if they are registered with state or federal regulators, such as the Internal Revenue Service.

If you believe you have been a victim of an internet scam or scheme related to the Ukrainian crisis, file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.