Nearly 820,000 visitors spent $1.6 billion in April

A new report shows the recovery of the state’s tourism industry accelerated last month. Some metrics even surpassed 2019 numbers.

Last month was a record for visitor spending in April. Travelers not only spent more than in 2019 but they stayed a little longer, according to a monthly report from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Last month, nearly 820,000 visitors came to the islands and spent $1.6 billion.

Compared to the same time in 2019, arrivals were down 3%, but spending was up 21%.

Visitors also stayed longer than in 2019. Their vacations lasted an average of eight-and-a-half days.

A majority of travelers are still coming from the continental U.S.

However, there were increases in the number of Japanese visitors compared to March.

"In the next few months, we anticipate and are planning for the return of Japanese visitors. The increase of tour groups from Japan will allow us to continue our pivot towards educating all visitors about Hawai‘i’s culture and manage our state’s resources so they can continue to remain healthy," DBEDT Director Mike McCartney said in a statement.