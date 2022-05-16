UH Mānoa men's volleyball team to celebrate championship win with Honolulu trolley ride

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s men’s volleyball team won the NCAA championship for the second year in a row earlier this month.

The repeat champions will celebrate with a trolley ride through Honolulu on Tuesday — and make several stops along the way.

The team will meet and receive proclamations from Gov. David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu City Council.

They will be at the corner of Bishop and South King streets for a fan photo op around noon.

From there, the team will depart on a trolley and make their way through Ala Moana Beach Park and Waikīkī before heading back to the UH Mānoa campus.

Fans who live or work along the route are encouraged to cheer on the team as they drive by.