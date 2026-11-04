LIVE: 2026 Hawaiʻi General Election

Hawaiʻi voters have the chance to vote for representatives in Congress, the state governor and lieutenant governor, Maui and Kauaʻi mayors, along with state legislators and county councilmembers. Office of Hawaiian Affairs' Maui, Oʻahu and at-large trustees are also on the ballot.

There are also ballot questions: two state constitutional amendments to vote on for all Hawaiʻi voters, and several county charter amendments depending on the island one lives on.