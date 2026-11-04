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LIVE: 2026 Hawaiʻi General Election

Published November 3, 2026 at 2:20 PM HST
A ballot drop box at Kailua District Park on Oʻahu, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
A ballot drop box at Kailua District Park on Oʻahu, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
  • Voter service centers are set to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
  • On the air on HPR-1: NPR's midterm election coverage starts at 3 p.m. From 8 p.m. to midnight, Evening Jazz with Charles Husson will include local election updates from the HPR news team. Where to listen.

Hawaiʻi voters have the chance to vote for representatives in Congress, the state governor and lieutenant governor, Maui and Kauaʻi mayors, along with state legislators and county councilmembers. Office of Hawaiian Affairs' Maui, Oʻahu and at-large trustees are also on the ballot.

There are also ballot questions: two state constitutional amendments to vote on for all Hawaiʻi voters, and several county charter amendments depending on the island one lives on.

State archives release Election Day photos of yesteryear

Link Copied

By Jason Ubay

Posted November 3, 2026 at 3:45 PM HST

Did you know that Hawaiʻi's counties used to elect a sheriff? The state Archives has released a batch of historical photos from Election Days past.

Republicans in Honolulu in the late 1930s.
Courtesy DAGS Hawaiʻi State Archives
Republicans in Honolulu in the late 1930s.
An election banner for Lunalilo for his campaign for king of Hawaiʻi in 1872.
Courtesy DAGS Hawaiʻi State Archives
An election banner for Lunalilo for his campaign for king of Hawaiʻi in 1872.
Voters in Waikīkī, date unknown.
Courtesy DAGS Hawaiʻi State Archives
Voters in Waikīkī, date unknown.
An election flyer for Charles Rose for sheriff in 1908, when county police departments were led by an elected sheriff.
Courtesy DAGS Hawaiʻi State Archives
An election flyer for Charles Rose for sheriff in 1908, when county police departments were led by an elected sheriff.