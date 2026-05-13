Jonathan Kay Kamakawiwoʻole Osorio - Live From The Atherton

Watch this presentation by Dr. Jonathan Kay Kamakawiwoʻole Osorio, Dean of Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge, as he presents "Intimacies: Poetics of a People Beloved." Originally delivered to the Pacific History Association in 2014 and later published by the Australia National University Press in the collection Islands of Hope (2022) edited by Paul D'Arcy and Daya Kuan.

"As an essay, this presentation was always complicated by the fact that it was meant to be sung. There are half dozen mele in the work; some that I have composed, others I have not." — Jon Osorio

Recorded live in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Mele list:

3:30 Stars Over Kokeʻe [why we don't need TMT]

8:52 Hawaiʻi Aloha

14:48 Wonsolwara

18:57 Song For Teresia

23:35 Hawaiian Spirits Lives Again

35:52 Aloha ʻOe

42:05 Hawaiian Soul

47:12 The Beauty of Mauna Kea

59:44 Mele Inoa Nā

Jonathan Kay Kamakawiwoʻole Osorio:

Dr. Jonathan Kay Kamakawiwoʻole Osorio is the Dean of Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge. He is married to Mary Carol Dunn and has fathered five children, all reasonably well-adjusted human beings. Dr. Osorio received his PhD in History from the University of Hawaiʻi in 1996 and was on the faculty of the Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies, serving as director of the Center from 2003 to 2008. As a professor, he has collaborated with numerous other faculty and students in many departments to bring recognition for indigenous knowledge, championing Hawaiian language, performing arts and the study of Hawaiian and Pacific Islands history and contemporary issues through conferences, forums and publications. He has published broadly and both of his books, Dismembering Lāhui (2002) and The Value of Hawaiʻi (2010), co-edited with Craig Howes, have won local publishing awards. Dean Osorio serves on several boards and committees in support of Hawaiian sovereignty and the protection of sacred places in Hawaiʻi. He is a composer and singer and has been a Hawaiian music recording artist since 1975.

Learn more: manoa.hawaii.edu/hshk/people/deans-office/jon-osorio

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Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. Sponsored by HMSA

HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.

hawaiipublicradio.org/atherton

LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee

Event co-producer: Kyla Herrmann

Show Host: Russell Subiono

Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear

HPR Staff: Val Yee, Liberty Peralta

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