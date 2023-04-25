HPR raises half a million dollars during its Spring Membership Campaign

(HONOLULU) Hawai‘i Public Radio successfully concluded its Spring Membership Campaign last week, with $500,109 raised from 1,173 individual contributors. First-time donors represented 26% of all contributors.

Most of the station’s operating funds come from the community, making up 94% of the station’s revenues. The remaining 6% comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the nonprofit entity that distributes federal funds to public media broadcasters nationwide.

“We’re humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support from our community,” said José A. Fajardo, HPR’s President and General Manager. “The success of this campaign will help us serve our island communities with more in-depth local news coverage, curated music programs, community engagement initiatives and digital offerings in the months to come.”

Among the major projects HPR is preparing to launch this year is This Is Our Hawai‘i, a digital-first, limited series podcast that will examine the legacy of large landownership in Hawai‘i. This locally produced podcast was developed with guidance from public radio content distributor PRX.

For 11 consecutive times, HPR has received a four-star rating, the highest possible rating from Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest independent evaluator of nonprofit organizations. According to Charity Navigator, only 2% of nonprofits in the country have received this top rating for 11 years in a row. The rating system examines the financial health, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, enabling donors to make informed giving decisions. HPR’s four-star rating is an indicator of the station’s commitment as trusted stewards of member contributions.

Although the fund drive has concluded, donations are still gratefully accepted at members.hawaiipublicradio.org.