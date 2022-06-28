Keali‘iloma to step away from 'Classical Pacific' to focus on 'Kanikapila Sunday'

After four years of hosting Classical Pacific, our weekday afternoon classical music program on HPR-2, Louise Keali‘iloma King Lanzilotti will be stepping away from the program. She will be focusing her energy on hosting and curating Hawaiian music for Kanikapila Sunday on HPR-1.

Friday, July 1 marks Keali‘iloma's final day hosting Classical Pacific. Beginning Monday, July 4, there will be a rotation of HPR hosts on Classical Pacific.

She has been the host of Classical Pacific since January 2018.

Keali‘iloma writes: "I have loved playing classical music on the air and am extremely grateful to all of you who have helped me to learn how to be a DJ. I'll still be working at HPR, hosting Kanikapila Sunday and focusing on developing more resources for Hawaiian culture and music."

We thank Keali‘iloma for the time, dedication, and warmth she brings to HPR's programming, and we support her focus in helping strengthen Kanikapila Sunday.

Classical Pacific airs weekdays 3-6 p.m. on HPR-2. Kanikapila Sunday airs Sundays 2-4 p.m. on HPR-1.