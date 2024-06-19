HPR welcomes two new hosts to ‘Bridging the Gap’

(HONOLULU) Hawai‘i Public Radio welcomes two new hosts to its contemporary music program, Bridging the Gap. The program airs weeknights from 10 p.m. to midnight on HPR-1.

Bridging the Gap's Monday night DJ, Zilla Barbosa

Zilla Barbosa will be Bridging the Gap’s new Monday night host starting June 24. She takes over for Nick Yee (djmrnick), who founded Bridging the Gap and wrapped up his 11-year run this week.

Zilla’s expertise spans genres, including Brazilian jazz, Tropicalia, world music, indie and electronic. Zilla says her cross-genre knowledge enables her to “blend various musical styles and foster cultural understanding through music.”

She developed her ear for diverse global sounds as music director and DJ at KTUH at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. She later worked at KCRW, the Los Angeles flagship public radio station, under the tutelage of music director Jason Bentley. There, Zilla served as guest mix producer and guest host for the nighttime electronic music show, Metropolis.

Zilla divides her time between Los Angeles and Honolulu, working in the documentary and music-centered film space.

Bridging the Gap's Thursday night DJ, Jeffery Ryan Long

Jeffery Ryan Long recently joined the Bridging the Gap roster as its Thursday night host. His 20-year career in radio also began at

KTUH, where he was a DJ. He was also previously a Board Operator at HPR.

Jeff's musical interests run the gamut, from jazz to rock to soul to country and western. He also is the rhythm guitarist for local rock band Oh the Possibilities. Jeff earned his doctorate in English from UH Mānoa.

Bridging the Gap can be streamed on the free HPR app (available on iOS and Android), and on hawaiipublicradio.org, where an archive of past episodes is also available.

