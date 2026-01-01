HPR News is looking for an experienced reporter who understands the way government in Hawaiʻi works on the state, county and local levels, knows how to cover it, and can explain government stories and their impact on the people of Hawaiʻi.

This is a dynamic role with reporting that will reach audiences in many places, from on-air audio for newscasts and deeper discussions on our flagship news talk show “The Conversation,” to digital stories for HawaiiPublicRadio.org, our newsletters, and on social media.

The person in this role will be particularly active during the annual legislative session and elections, covering key issues that matter to people across the islands. There is a mix of breaking and developing stories, as well as enterprise and explainer journalism. We’re looking for a self-starter with a positive attitude who can work with colleagues in a fast-paced environment with the spirit of aloha.

KEY DUTIES

The Government Reporter will write, edit and produce short and long form news features and shorter stories for on-air newscasts and local inserts into national magazines, as well as appearing live on our news talk program and posting stories on HPR’s digital news platforms and writing and producing short social media videos.

This position will be responsible for covering several stories a week for broadcast on local portions of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Experience, interest and ability to cover government are essential.

This position will contribute to additional reporting and news coverage as part of HPR’s news team—from work on series and special reports to participation in listener events such as panel discussions and other events, including HPR on-air fund drives.

You’ll work with our Managing Editors, Digital Editor and Executive Editor to plan and execute coverage on a regular basis. You’ll take part in news meetings and communicate with colleagues about story planning and developments. Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

Professional newsroom experience; primarily in reporting; excellent writing and communication skills.

Experience working in teams and producing content on deadlines.

Familiarity with Hawaiʻi and the workings of its government are essential, as is some familiarity with public radio. Experience in broadcast and public radio extremely helpful. Professional presentation skills, including broadcast quality voice skills.

Experience with digital platforms is essential and experience in their use in news organizations is helpful.

This role reports to the 2-person HPR team of Managing Editors, along with oversight from HPR’s Executive Editor. This is a full-time, exempt position with a generous benefits package. The majority of the work is done at HPR’s headquarters in Honolulu, with flexibility for working remotely as approved. There will be occasional evening and weekend working hours, depending on the needs of the news cycle.

Salary range for this role is $60,000-$70,000. Based in part on years of political reporting experience, this position could be a senior reporter role with a higher salary range. Bottom line is that if you’re qualified and interested, please contact us.