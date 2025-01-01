Live from the Atherton - Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series (2025)

Introducing... Live From The Atherton

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s new flagship event series, featuring music performances, authors and other creative, original thinkers at our Atherton Studio. Throughout 2025, Hawai'i Public Radio will host ticketed events that feature a range of music, from Hawaiian, classical, jazz and indie, as well as authors and speakers across genres including fiction, young adult, keiki and Hawaiian history.

Live from the Atherton debuted in 2025 with the Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series, celebrating Mahina 'Ōlelo Hawai'i. Hawaiian music fans joined us in person at our Honolulu studio for sold-out weekend performances celebrating Mele Hawaiʻi at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Featured artists:

Kilia - Feb. 1 and 2

Eia mākou, nā pua o ke kai hiʻi kupa o Kilia. We are three friends from Koʻolauloa—Kamakahukilani Plunkett, Auliʻi Tai Hook, and Moanahiwalani Walker—brought together by our love for Hawaiian music. Through our voices, we hope to share the beauty of mele Hawaiʻi and keep these cherished songs alive for generations to come.

Learn more about Kilia: https://www.instagram.com/kiliamusic/

Keauhou - Feb. 8 and 9

Keauhou finds passion and joy in the performance, preservation, and perpetuation of traditional Hawaiian music. The name, “Keauhou,” was suggested by Hailama Farden, while the trio played music at the Kamehameha School’s Midkiff Library. This library is home to the waʻa (Hawaiian canoe) named “Makani Hou o Keauhou,” under which the group performed. Translated as “the new wind of Keauhou,” this waʻa became the inspiration for the group name, “Keauhou.”

While the Hawaiian language offers a multiplicity of meanings and translations, the group’s name can be translated as “the new/renewed generation.” This name defines the young trio, Kahanuola Solatorio, and brothers, Nicholas and Zachary Lum, as they strive to bring forth inspiration from Hawaiian music of the eras preceding them, and contribute to a renewed respect and interest for the incomparable beauty of traditional Hawaiian music.

Learn more about Keauhou:

www.keauhouband.com

https://www.instagram.com/keauhouband/

https://www.facebook.com/keauhouband

The Mālie Lyman Quartet - Feb. 15 and 16

Mālie Lyman brings a set of musicians together to create this quartet featuring brothers Devin and Dylan Nakahara and Halehaku Seabury. The descendant of a Hawaiian music legend, Mālie continues to pave her career path while perpetuating a legacy of music and aloha left by her grandmother, Genoa Keawe.

Learn more about Mālie Lyman:

https://www.instagram.com/malielyman/

Hiʻikua - Feb. 22 and 23

Hi‘ikua is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning Hawaiian music trio that is known for its falsetto singing and virtuosic instrumentation. They have performed throughout the US and internationally. Their intention as a musical group is to honor the Hawaiian musicians who came before them while understanding that they have kuleana to tell their own musical stories for future generations to come. Their latest release of Ka Leo Kupuna in February 2024 calls out to the Hawaiian Language to be a part of our daily lives. The song recognizes that the young ones will play a great role in reclaiming and renormalizing Hawaiian language use in the broader community.

Featuring: Blake Leoiki-Haili, Dr. Kalehua Krug and Dr. Kamuela Kimokeo.

Learn more about Hiʻikua:

https://www.instagram.com/hiikuamusic/

Mark your calendar for our upcoming Live from the Atherton events:

Author Series: Beginning in March, Live from the Atherton unveils its author series. Writers from different genres will share their work in front of a live audience, followed by a Q&A. It’s a new opportunity to engage directly with the voices shaping Hawai’i’s literary landscape.



SOLD OUT - ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi: Dr. Jonathan Kay Kamakawiwoʻole Osorio: "Intimacies: Poetics of a People Beloved" (March 13)

Fiction: Megan Kakimoto - "Every Drop Is a Man's Nightmare" (May 15); Kai Gaspar - "Ulu" (May 22)

Keiki: TBD (July 2025)

Young Adult: TBD (Oct. 2025)

Performance Series: Live from the Atherton brings live, local music to our outstanding performance space. It's a showcase of up-and-coming and celebrated artists for an intimate celebration of the rich and diverse sounds of the Islands.



Jazz Performance Series - June

Classical Music Series - August

Celebrate808 Series - November

