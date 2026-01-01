Hawaiʻi Public Radio is looking for a community-minded digital news producer who cares deeply about Hawaiʻi, local journalism and the ways stories are told, shaped and shared. The ideal candidate has experience in producing, editing or storytelling, and is passionate about serving the people of Hawaiʻi. HPR's digital presence enables us to elevate our audio storytelling and go far beyond, working with visual assets across our digital portfolio.

This hands-on newsroom role is for someone who can move comfortably among tasks including basic copy editing of a colleague’s work, making short videos for social media, checking website analytics, capturing/editing audio, photos and video, coming up with creative ideas for telling stories, and helping decide what stories matter most to our audience.

Key Responsibilities:



Collaborate with reporters, editors, producers and other coworkers, communicating clearly and respectfully about assignments, deadlines and editorial decisions.

Work independently while also being an engaged and supportive member of the newsroom.

Help write, produce and edit our daily newsletter, Akamai Recap, and help produce and edit stories for HawaiiPublicRadio.org.

Work with multimedia assets, editing visual content for digital distribution, and occasional field work to capture images, sound, and video.

Schedule web posts, story updates, special coverage promotions and other content.

Use website analytics to understand how audiences are finding, reading and engaging with our journalism. Monitor station social media accounts and email.

Create social content, including Instagram Reels.

Record and edit audio using Adobe Audition and other tools.

Participate in HPR’s fundraising drives and other station events.

Qualifications + Skills:



An understanding of what makes a story important, relevant and compelling.

Strong news judgment, reporting and writing skills, with the ability to do some basic copyediting/style checking. We use AP Style and follow an in-house style guide.

Care and respect for Hawaiʻi’s communities, cultures, people and place, including proper use of Hawaiian language diacritics.

Flexibility and the ability to pivot to cover breaking news.

Experience with social media platforms and their use in media organizations.

Comfortable working with digital analytics and using audience data to better understand audience interest. We use Chartbeat, Google Analytics and other website traffic monitors.

Ideally, experience with audio editing, particularly Adobe Audition, and other digital production tools and platforms like Canva, CapCut, and MailChimp.

What matters most: You don’t need to be an expert in every tool listed above. We’re looking for someone who is enthusiastic about using digital platforms and tools to serve the people of Hawaiʻi with trusted news and information. Someone who cares about accuracy and presenting a range of voices and views. A person who wants to have fun and find meaning in their work, and be a part of a great team with a mission to inform, inspire and connect Hawaiʻi.

The majority of the work is done at HPR's headquarters, with flexibility for some remote work as approved. There will be occasional evening and weekend working hours, depending on the needs of the news cycle and the team.

The anticipated salary range for this role is $50,000 to $60,000. It reports to HPR's Digital News Editor and is a full-time exempt position, with comprehensive medical benefits, a generous paid time off policy, and opportunities for development and growth.

To apply, share your resume and why you are interested in this role to Digital News Editor Michelle Broder Van Dyke at mbrodervandyke@hawaiipublicradio.org and Executive Editor Bill Dorman at bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org.