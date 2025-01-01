Communications & Digital Marketing Manager

HPR is looking for a creative, organized team player to evolve the ways we connect and deepen our relationship with current contributors and to help us reach new ones.

This is a key role and a pivotal time for HPR. We are now operating as a 100% community-backed organization for the first time in our history, with a mission to serve the people of Hawai‘i with information, inspiration and connection.

HPR has a loyal, growing listenership and fan base. But as a free, statewide multiplatform service, only about 10% of HPR’s audiences donate to the station. We deeply value the more than 16,000 supporters of our service, and this role is key to keeping them informed and engaged about our work. And, with a weekly audience of hundreds of thousands in a state with more than 1.4 million residents, there is room to grow awareness and support for HPR in many forms.

This is a role for someone who loves amplifying the essential work of HPR, who is a creative thinker when it comes to content creation and distribution, and who enjoys measuring success in audience engagement and growth.

Key Duties:

Creates and distributes a range of dynamic messaging across newsletters, marketing channels, mailings, and social media.

Uses multiple channels and methods to update current supporters and fans on what’s happening at the station, including highlights of the ways we are informing, inspiring and engaging the people we serve, including programming changes, events, and upcoming fundraising campaigns and initiatives, as well as broadcast service updates.

A point person for Mailchimp, collaborating and coordinating with news and programming teams. This person will have experience in newsletter creation, distribution and subscriber file management. They will be familiar with key measures of success, and driven to grow HPR’s digital engagement including newsletter subscriber and open rates, and key social sharing metrics.

Gathers and shares insights about the reach and performance of HPR’s digital communications. Develops and shares best practices with an eye toward deepening engagement with current supporters and moving interested fans closer to being supporters.

Writes the bi-weekly Station Updates newsletter, reflecting events and activities across the station, and assist with other newsletters, such as HPR’s Social Club weekly newsletter.

Supports revenue activities including membership campaigns, donor events, and other gift appeals with coordinated messaging and image design across multiple channels, on-air and online.

Serves as the point person for the creation of HPR’s annual report, typically done in collaboration with outside design consultants.

Drafts the occasional press release.

Collaborates with the programming team to draft language for on-air promos to amplify key station activities and priorities.

Collaborates with the membership team to develop HPR materials, and with the sponsorship team to assist with HPR messaging and placement with key partners.

Like all full-time HPR employees, they will be expected to assist with key events and initiatives, including fundraising campaigns and helping to welcome visitors into the station for a range of events.



Qualities and Skills:

HPR’s Communications Manager should have 3-5 years relevant experience in communications and digital marketing. The role is situated in the membership department, and reports into the membership manager, while working in a collaborative manner across the organization to craft and distribute key messaging.

They should be someone who loves language, writing and the act of conceptualizing, creating and distributing content that spreads the vital work of Hawai’i Public Radio.

Knows HPR on air and online, and is familiar with the media landscape in Hawai’i and beyond.

Strong organization and planning chops. This person is a thoughtful planner who will manage a calendar for key communications activities.

Likes to track, meet and beat goals for audience growth and engagement.

Familiar with Mailchimp, social media and other digital distribution platforms. Is skilled in graphic design tools like Canva, In-Design & Adobe. Ideally has experience with Grove (HPR’s content management system).

This is a full-time, non-exempt position, eligible for overtime. The majority of the work is done at HPR's headquarters, with flexibility for working remotely as approved, and there are occasional evening and weekend working hours.

Pay range: $53 - $60K.