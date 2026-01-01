Hawaiʻi Public Radio is looking for a collaborative, organized, detailed-oriented professional to support and strengthen our business, financial, and administrative operations.

This is a new and key role for HPR, an organization dedicated to serving the people of Hawaiʻi. HPR’s Accounting and Business Manager will be responsible for many of the day-to-day financial and administrative aspects of the business, and will interact with people across the organization, outside partners, and clients.

Duties :



Oversee day-to-day financial operations, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, deposits, and coding of transactions.

Supervise the Accounting and Administrative Assistant and support the membership and sponsorships teams with accounting and reconciliation issues.

Process timely monthly financial closings and reconciliations and prepare reports for leadership, board committees, and grantors.

Ensure and help advance efficiency, internal control compliance, and strong support systems that provide the financial and administrative support that the station needs.

Assist with audit and annual tax return preparation, compliance and reporting requirements, and financial policy updates.

Assist with the preparation of the annual budget, departmental support schedules, and the approval and tracking of expenditures.

Work with HPR’s payroll and HR processor to coordinate semi-monthly payroll and support key processes including processing new hires and benefits administration.

Participate in membership campaigns and support station activities as needed.

Qualities and Skills:

Degree in finance or accounting – graduate degree or CPA preferred.

Experience in leadership or supervisory positions with an understanding of budgeting, financial reporting, and basic accounting principles - non-profit experience preferred.

Proficient with financial software, payroll systems, spreadsheets, and other workflow tools.

Strong verbal and written skills, including the ability to communicate complex financial information to non-financial audiences.

Must be independent, detail-oriented, collaborative, and able to meet deadlines.

Must be discrete and able to process confidential information.

Committed to Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s community-focused mission and values.

This is a full-time, exempt, position that reports to the Chief Finance and Operations Officer, and includes medical benefits, a generous paid time off policy, opportunities for development and advancement, and more.

The majority of the work is done at HPR's headquarters, with flexibility for working remotely as approved. The salary range for this role is $65k - $80K.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please email or snail mail your cover letter and resume by March 31, 2026.

Email: bshimono@hawaiipublicradio.org or mail to: Hawai‘i Public Radio, 738 Kaheka St., Honolulu HI 96814. Hawai‘i Public Radio is an EEO employer.

