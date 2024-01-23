Membership Manager - January 2024



EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY – Hawai‘i Public Radio Membership Team



Hawai‘i Public Radio (HPR) is a community-driven public media network whose mission is to educate, inform, connect, and entertain. HPR’s two program streams are broadcast statewide and also available via digital platforms. HPR-1 features national, local and international news, talk, and entertainment programming, and HPR-2 is your home for classical music.



HPR listeners statewide and beyond rely on HPR as a trusted source for news, perspectives on community issues and world events, civil conversation, good music, companionship and community connection. All that HPR is today, and aspires to be in the future, is possible thanks to exceptional support from the community we serve.

The membership team, in cooperation with colleagues across the station, designs and implements integrated fundraising, communication and outreach strategies to engage with listeners and supporters and secure the financial resources necessary to support the work and continued growth of this fiercely independent enterprise.

Membership Manager

Position Summary:

Manage the implementation and on-going strengthening of the station’s multi-channel individual giving programs, including direct mail, email and digital channels, on-air fundraising, and monthly giving (sustainer) program. Develop and implement communication, engagement and stewardship strategies to assure strong donor retention. Employ best practice tools and techniques to convert audience to donors. Achieve annual goals in revenue, member retention, acquisition and growth.

Position Responsibility :

· Achieve annual goals in revenue, member retention, acquisition and growth by maximizing effectiveness and efficiency of multi-channel membership fundraising programs – direct mail, email and digital channels, on-air fundraising, and monthly giving (sustainer) program

· Collaborate with the Membership team and colleagues across the station to develop and lead the implementation of the annual membership operating plan and calendar of donor and listener activities.

· Analyze and evaluate program performance and trends and update station strategies to achieve strategic fundraising objectives.

· Oversee member and listener support activities – respond to in-bound calls and correspondence relating to station support from donors and the general public.

· Oversee accuracy and integrity of donor database, data entry procedures, and maintenance of donor contact information.

· Oversee accuracy and timeliness of membership financial transaction processing, gift acknowledgements and thank you gift fulfillment. Prepare monthly membership financial reports.

· Supervise membership staff.

· Coordinate work with vendors and service providers supporting membership activities

· Ensure the highest ethical and administrative standards are applied to fundraising and fiscal management

· Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

· Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience required.

· Minimum of 3 years non-profit multi-channel fundraising experience.

· Strong proficiency with donor databases and software and MS Office

· Demonstrated service-minded approach to working with constituents, contributors, volunteers

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills, verbal and written. Ability to interact with wide variety of people with diplomacy, tact and discretion.

· Excellent organizational, administrative and time management skills, attention to detail

· Able to work productively in an atmosphere of multiple projects with deadlines and in a lively, interactive work environment

· Positive attitude, team player, people-oriented, ability to work independently and also collaboratively

· Strong work ethic and ability to meet deadlines

· Personal connection to HPR’s mission and work and capacity to represent the values, programming and impact of HPR to our community

Work Environment:

Job location: Honolulu, Hawai‘i. Membership Manager typically works 40 to 50 hours a week. Must be able to work a flexible schedule as needed for on-air campaigns and station and community events. Some flexibility for hybrid work as needed.

Position Details:

Salary range: $60,000 - $62,000. Position is full-time, exempt and benefits eligible. Benefits package includes paid time off, paid holidays, medical, dental and vision insurance, 403(b) retirement plan with employer matching. Position reports to HPR Vice President & Assistant General Manager.

To Apply:

Application deadline is March 31, 2024. Send resume and cover letter explaining your interest in and qualifications for the position as detailed in the job description to: members@hawaiipublicradio.org

